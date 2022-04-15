Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 12,521 Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quidel by 36.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,275,000 after buying an additional 101,112 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth $7,246,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Quidel in the third quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

QDEL opened at $110.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a twelve month low of $88.37 and a twelve month high of $180.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.77 by $2.40. The company had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

