Duality Advisers LP Reduces Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $756,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Sonos by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Sonos by 129.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sonos by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock worth $4,235,858 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO opened at $26.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.13. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.25.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $664.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 39.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

