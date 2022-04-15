Duality Advisers LP Sells 1,960 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.07% of American Woodmark worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 4.3% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 18.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 48.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

American Woodmark stock opened at $46.27 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $44.01 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a positive return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $459.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.95 per share, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez acquired 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,888.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,062.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,036 shares of company stock worth $798,224. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. The company also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

