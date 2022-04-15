Duality Advisers LP Sells 5,161 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Deluxe by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Deluxe by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 7,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DLX opened at $29.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLX shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

