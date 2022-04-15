Duality Advisers LP Sells 590 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded PriceSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PriceSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $152,329.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,904 shares of company stock worth $6,367,180. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSMT opened at $81.87 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $95.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.83.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. PriceSmart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

PriceSmart Profile (Get Rating)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.