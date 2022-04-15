Duality Advisers LP Takes $2.06 Million Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 132,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 613,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.63. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

