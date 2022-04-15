DubaiCoin (DBIX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $552,181.00

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00051560 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016319 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005307 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001209 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000979 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.