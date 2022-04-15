DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on DD. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $86.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.26.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

