Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) COO Brian Maxwell Sells 12,000 Shares

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $630,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,267,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,638,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Maxwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 29th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $725,280.00.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

Dutch Bros stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.70. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $140.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.70 million. Dutch Bros’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BROS. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 538 drive-thru coffee locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

