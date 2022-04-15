DXdao Price Reaches $763.83 on Exchanges (DXD)

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, DXdao has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. One DXdao coin can now be purchased for $763.83 or 0.01912995 BTC on popular exchanges. DXdao has a market capitalization of $37.67 million and $101,782.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.00281866 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006062 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003244 BTC.

DXdao Coin Profile

DXdao (CRYPTO:DXD) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.