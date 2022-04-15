Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

DYNT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Dynatronics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Dynatronics in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $0.72 on Monday. Dynatronics has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -0.06.

Dynatronics ( NASDAQ:DYNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Dynatronics had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dynatronics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatronics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 801,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 81,600 shares during the period. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

