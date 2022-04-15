Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $9.20

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.20, but opened at $9.56. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 2,311 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $494.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,690 shares of company stock worth $57,449 in the last quarter. 42.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DYN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 101.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 3,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 140.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 818.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

