E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,800 shares, a drop of 65.6% from the March 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,010,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter worth about $804,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in E-Home Household Service in the second quarter worth about $334,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EJH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,847. E-Home Household Service has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $80.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.53.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited operates as an integrated household service company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Installation and Maintenance, Housekeeping, and Senior Care Services. It engages in the delivery, installation, and repair and maintenance of home appliances, such as refrigerators, stoves, air conditioners, water heaters, and washing machines; and provision of home-moving, house cleaning, and nanny and maternity matron services, as well as senior care services through its Website and WeChat platform.

