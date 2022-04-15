Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) EVP Sells $685,500.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) EVP Tony Oviedo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $685,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,475,409.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $15.27.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,993 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist Financial increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

