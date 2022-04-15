East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.45 EPS.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.
NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.95. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.
In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Natixis boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 59.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 64.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,864,000 after buying an additional 860,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,828,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
