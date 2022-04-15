EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of EastGroup Properties worth $14,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $4,392,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGP stock traded down $3.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.15. 274,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.69 and a 52-week high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EGP. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.44.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

