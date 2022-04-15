Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for 2.2% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.37% of Eastman Chemical worth $59,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

EMN traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $107.91. The company had a trading volume of 896,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,141. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $113.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.