Edgeware (EDG) Price Hits $0.0047

Edgeware (EDG) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Edgeware has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $28.64 million and $339,034.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00034742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00105202 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Edgeware

Edgeware is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,793,153,401 coins and its circulating supply is 6,110,621,545 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

