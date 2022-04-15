Edward S. Lampert Sells 200 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total transaction of $21,482.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,294,350 shares in the company, valued at $998,306,133.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE:AN traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.46. 584,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.32 and a 52-week high of $133.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the first quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

