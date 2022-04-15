Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elbit Systems is a worldwide leader in Night Vision Goggles Head-Up Displays (“NVG-HUD”). They are a major supplier to the U.S Army and U.S. Marine Corps of Night Vision Head-Up Display systems for use in various types of helicopters. Elbit Systems Ltd. is engaged in a wide range of defense-related airborne, ground and command, control and communications programs throughout the world. Their focus is on the upgrading of existing military platforms and developing new technologies for defense applications. “

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock traded up $4.39 on Thursday, hitting $221.74. The stock had a trading volume of 25,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a one year low of $122.85 and a one year high of $238.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $278,002,000 after acquiring an additional 193,235 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 867,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,865,000 after acquiring an additional 92,910 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 958.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,307,000 after acquiring an additional 365,693 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 307,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,664,000 after acquiring an additional 207,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,835,000 after acquiring an additional 37,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter, commercial aviation, unmanned aircraft, electro-optic, night vision, countermeasures, naval, land vehicle, electronic warfare and signal intelligence, commercial cyber training, and medical instrumentation systems, as well as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; and munitions.

