Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CSFB set a C$9.50 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Shares of ELD stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 591,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.52 and a 1-year high of C$15.50.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 0.968717 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares in the company, valued at C$1,393,748.80. Also, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 9,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.51, for a total transaction of C$133,883.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,587,988.91. Insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880 over the last 90 days.

About Eldorado Gold (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the Certej and Bolcana development projects located in Romania; and 100% interest in the Tocantinzinho development project located in Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.