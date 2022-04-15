Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) to report ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electric Last Mile Solutions.

ELMS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ELMS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,258. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.19. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 198,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 1,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. 9.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

