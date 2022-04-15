Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 89.2% from the March 15th total of 45,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF opened at $6.53 on Friday. Elior Group has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.85.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Elior Group from €8.50 ($9.24) to €8.10 ($8.80) in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

