Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.70. Ellomay Capital shares last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 945 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.
Ellomay Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:ELLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter. Ellomay Capital had a negative return on equity of 17.55% and a negative net margin of 47.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter.
Ellomay Capital Ltd. engages in investment in photovoltaic stations and private power stations. It operates through the following segments: Photovoltaic Power Plants, Dorad Energy Ltd., Anaerobic Digestion Plants, and Pumped Storage Hydro Power Plant. The Photovoltaic Power Plants segment deals with the installations that convert sunlight into electrical energy.
