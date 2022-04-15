Elrond Trading Down 8.2% This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $3.38 billion and $98.79 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $155.21 or 0.00383231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.79 or 0.00189613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00050798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010556 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,793,360 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

