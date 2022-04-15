Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.54.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMA shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TSE:EMA traded down C$0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,917. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$60.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$16.95 billion and a PE ratio of 32.59. Emera has a twelve month low of C$55.42 and a twelve month high of C$64.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Emera will post 3.2349946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

