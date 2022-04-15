Emera (TSE:EMA) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock to C$66.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Emera traded as high as C$64.96 and last traded at C$64.77, with a volume of 56886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$64.66.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.54.

Get Emera alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$16.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$60.03.

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.2349946 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emera (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.