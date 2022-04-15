Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.92.

TSE:ENB opened at C$58.27 on Monday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$45.76 and a one year high of C$58.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of C$118.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$56.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$52.69.

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.79 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,384 shares in the company, valued at C$4,232,055.28. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total transaction of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 168,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,576,293.50. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $737,256 in the last quarter.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

