Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $393.56.

EDVMF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded Endeavour Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,850 ($37.14) in a research report on Monday, April 4th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$45.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $26.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,162. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 2.44%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

