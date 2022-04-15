Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the March 15th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Endesa from €21.00 ($22.83) to €21.50 ($23.37) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.46) to €22.60 ($24.57) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endesa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Get Endesa alerts:

Endesa stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.58. 20,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,380. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.86. Endesa has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.