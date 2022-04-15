Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU) versus Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $3.18 million 527.28 $1.54 million $0.02 535.00 Global Crossing Airlines Group $14.29 million 3.87 -$19.82 million ($0.38) -2.84

Energy Fuels has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Global Crossing Airlines Group. Global Crossing Airlines Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Fuels and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels 48.40% -14.55% -13.25% Global Crossing Airlines Group N/A -260.82% -93.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 24.71, suggesting that its share price is 2,371% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Energy Fuels and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Energy Fuels beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah. It also holds interests in uranium and uranium/vanadium properties and projects in various stages of exploration, permitting, and evaluation located in Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group (Get Rating)

Global Crossing Airlines Group Inc. operates in the airline business. It focuses to fly as an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) and wet lease charter airline serving the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin American markets. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

