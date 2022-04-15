EQT (NYSE:EQT) Upgraded to Buy by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $58.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a buy rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE EQT opened at $42.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in EQT by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

