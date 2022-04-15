Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Greenlane Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNLN)

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Greenlane in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Greenlane’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Greenlane from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Greenlane from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.83.

Greenlane stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Greenlane has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $5.49.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 18.79% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNLN. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,925,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenlane during the 3rd quarter worth $1,038,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 208,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greenlane by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 363,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 183,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers and packaging, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

