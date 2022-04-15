EtherGem (EGEM) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

EtherGem (EGEM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. EtherGem has a total market cap of $197,253.81 and $178.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.



EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

