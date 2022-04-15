Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF) Short Interest Up 249.0% in March

Eurocommercial Properties (OTCMKTS:EUCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 249.0% from the March 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of EUCMF remained flat at $$27.27 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33. Eurocommercial Properties has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $27.27.
Eurocommercial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eurocommercial Properties (EUCMF)
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- The Top Is In For Infosys
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
Receive News & Ratings for Eurocommercial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurocommercial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.