Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Euronav is a tanker company. It owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The company also offers ship management services. It operates primarily in Europe and Asia. Euronav is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium. “

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of EURN opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99. Euronav has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The company had revenue of $85.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Euronav by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 712,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 99,611 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

