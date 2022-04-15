Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

