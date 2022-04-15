EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 78.3% in March

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 930,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.15.

EVCM traded down 0.25 on Friday, reaching 13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,283. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.01.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.09. On average, research analysts expect that EverCommerce will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

