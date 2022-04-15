EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Short Interest Up 78.3% in March

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 78.3% from the March 15th total of 930,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 316,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.
EVCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.15.
EVCM traded down 0.25 on Friday, reaching 13.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,283. EverCommerce has a 12-month low of 10.38 and a 12-month high of 23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 15.01.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 43.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About EverCommerce (Get Rating)
EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses. The company's solutions include Business Management Software, which include route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; Billing And Payment Solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; Customer Engagement Applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and Marketing Technology Solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EverCommerce (EVCM)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.