Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($46.74) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVT. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on Evotec in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €33.00 ($35.87) price target on Evotec in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($42.39) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($59.78) price target on Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($51.09) price target on Evotec in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

ETR:EVT opened at €25.40 ($27.61) on Tuesday. Evotec has a twelve month low of €23.26 ($25.28) and a twelve month high of €45.83 ($49.82). The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €27.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43.

Evotec SE operates as a drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain, inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases, and women's health.

