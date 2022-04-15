Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Exelon has completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. into a separate entity, and will now own and operate the transmission and distribution business. Exelon’s investments for grid modernization will improve the resilience of its system and its stable cash flow, will allow it to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Revenue decoupling mitigates the impact of load fluctuation. EXC’s cost savings initiatives will boost margins. In the past month shares of Exelon have outperformed its industry. Yet, failure of the transmission & distribution lines or facilities can hamper the distribution of energy, thereby impacting its performance. Adherence to stringent regulations could increase expenses. Fluctuation in weather conditions can also adversely impact the demand for energy and profitability.”

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $49.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. Exelon has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.59%.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

