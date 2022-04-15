ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America raised ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen increased their target price on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $145.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService has a 1 year low of $91.59 and a 1 year high of $149.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.52.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $295.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ExlService will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan purchased 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ExlService in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

