Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

XOM traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,566,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,043,106. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

