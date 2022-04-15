Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,426,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 80,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 1,273,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,915,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.02 on Thursday, hitting $87.83. The company had a trading volume of 24,471,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,150,965. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $91.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

