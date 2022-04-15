Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $700.73

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$700.73 and last traded at C$699.00, with a volume of 19466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$685.39.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FFH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$772.14.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$17.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$637.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$592.88.

Fairfax Financial ( TSE:FFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 65.0900017 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total value of C$1,672,695.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87. Also, Director Lauren Cortney Templeton sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$630.00, for a total transaction of C$1,219,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,431 shares in the company, valued at C$11,611,530.

About Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.