Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.
FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.07.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.
In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,603,000 after purchasing an additional 82,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
Fastenal Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.
