Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of FAST traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.01. 6,110,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

