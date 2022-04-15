Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $56.01 on Friday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,741.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Fastenal by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,586,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,603,000 after acquiring an additional 82,615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,019,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

