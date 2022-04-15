FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FedNat from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $1.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. FedNat has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

FedNat ( NASDAQ:FNHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.89. The business had revenue of $66.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.60 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 97.80% and a negative net margin of 41.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FedNat will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNHC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of FedNat by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 45,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 76,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of FedNat during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of FedNat by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in FedNat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

