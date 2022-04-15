Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of Ferrari worth $43,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.362 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €255.00 ($277.17) target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.09.

About Ferrari (Get Rating)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.