Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $280.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.00.

FEEXF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 290 ($3.78) in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Peel Hunt lowered Ferrexpo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th.

FEEXF remained flat at $$2.53 during trading on Friday. 1,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,668. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

